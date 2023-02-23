Authorities in Iowa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha man in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
Omaha police were called to All Nations Grocery Liquor and Tobacco at 24th and Leavenworth Streets shortly before 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found DaRontae Orduna, 33, inside of the store with a gunshot wound.
Orduna was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. The hospital could not provide an update on his condition Thursday.
According to a Thursday update from the Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs police arrested a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect was arrested at a Council Bluffs hotel and taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail.
Douglas County authorities have not filed charges related to the shooting. Council Bluffs police arrested the suspect on suspicion of marijuana possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
