Council Bluffs police detective arrested in connection with assault allegation

A Council Bluffs police detective has been arrested in connection with a report of a domestic assault.
Detective Craig Schuetze, 59, was arrested Tuesday evening by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury.
The alleged victim in the case is listed in a Sheriff's Office incident report as Schuetze's 18-year-old son.
Schuetze has been released from custody but is on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal case, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.