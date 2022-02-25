Council Bluffs police solve 1982 slaying of 32-year-old woman

An Illinois man sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed a 32-year-old woman in Council Bluffs in 1982, Council Bluffs police announced Friday as they closed a cold case.

Thanks to advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy technology, the case now has been deemed solved, although questions remain.

The body of Lee Rotatori was found on June 25, 1982, in her room at the Best Western Frontier Hotel in Council Bluffs. She died from a stab wound. She also had been sexually assaulted.

Rotatori, who lived in Nunica, Michigan, had arrived in the city to look for a place to live before her job at Jennie Edmundson Hospital began. She did not show up for her first day of work on June 25, 1982, which prompted her boss to ask the hotel staff to look for her.

Authorities in 1982 were not able to identify any suspects in her slaying.

By 2001, the evidence that had been collected at the crime scene was resubmitted to the State of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab, police said. While the examination showed that a male profile was present, state and federal databases revealed no matches.

Police said the lab periodically checked the DNA in the next decades, but never found a match.

Council Bluffs investigators then shared the DNA profile in April 2019 with Parabon Nanolabs for a genetic genealogy case. By February 2021, researchers with Parabon and ES Genealogy determined that the DNA of Thomas O. Freeman, a resident of West Frankfort, Illinois, matched the sample found at the scene.

The Iowa DCI lab analyzed a sample of Freeman's daughter's DNA and "confirmed that there was a parent/child relationship between the DNA found at the scene of Rotatori's murder and Freeman's daughter," police said.

Thomas Freeman's decomposed body was found on Oct. 30, 1982, buried in a shallow grave near Cobden, Illinois. Investigators think he was fatally shot three months before his body was found.

Freeman, who was 35 years old when he died, had been shot multiple times.

His killer never has been identified, but Council Bluffs investigators are working with Illinois State Police to see whether his slaying was linked to Rotatori's killing.

