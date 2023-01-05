Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash

A Council Bluffs school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield last year.

Kevin Downing, 44, of Council Bluffs, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

On March 28, Downing was driving a school bus for First Student of Council Bluffs when the bus collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old James McCoy of Council Bluffs. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that Downing was westbound on Locust Street when he drove through a red light at the Abbott Drive intersection just before 7 a.m. McCoy was heading north on Abbott Drive in a 2005 Acura when his car was hit by the bus.

The bus was not carrying students at the time of the crash.

Downing faced a maximum sentence of one year in jail.