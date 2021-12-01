Council Bluffs teacher accused of writing notes threatening school shooting

A Council Bluffs High School math teacher is accused of writing anonymous notes left at the school threatening a school shooting, Council Bluffs police said Wednesday.

Katrina Phelan, 37, turned herself in to authorities Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on three counts of threats of terrorism. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Officials said they had been investigating several notes found in Phelan's classroom at Abraham Lincoln High School or found by Phelan herself in other locations at the school. The notes were handwritten and all made "reference to committing gun violence upon school property," police said in a press release.

In at least one of the notes, police said, Phelan posed as an anonymous student and wrote that she was "tired of being made fun of."

During the investigation, Council Bluffs Community Schools worked with the police department to increase security.

Officers interviewed Phelan, who admitted to writing the notes, Bluffs police said.

"It was determined that she had no intentions or means of carrying out these threats," officials said.

Diane Ostrowski, a school district spokeswoman, said Phelan is "no longer with the district."

