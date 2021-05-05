Counterfeit oxycodone pills contain fentanyl, police in Omaha and Lincoln say

Omaha police said Wednesday that they have found a large amount of dangerous counterfeit pills in the city.

The blue or green pills have an “M” imprint on one side and a “30” on the other side. They are counterfeits of 30 mg oxycodone pills, police said.

Police said the counterfeit pills contain fentanyl and are illegal and dangerous. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, police said.

The pills, police said, have been linked to "several overdose deaths" in the Omaha area.

Lincoln police on Thursday also reported that its narcotics unit had seen more of the counterfeit pills.

“People have overdosed on as little as half of one pill," said Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale of the narcotics unit. "Moreover, we’re also seeing methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, which is causing overdoses as well.”

According to state law, police said, people are immune from criminal prosecution if they request emergency medical assistance in response to a drug overdose and remain at the scene until medical assistance and law enforcement arrive.