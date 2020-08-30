County rescinds mobile command center funding, may use money for mental health services

Douglas County should consider funding a new mental health crisis program with the $1.85 million it had previously allocated for a sheriff’s mobile command center, a County Board member said.
The Douglas County Board last week voted 7-0 to reverse its earlier, controversial decision to allocate federal coronavirus relief aid to the Sheriff’s Office for the vehicle. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning withdrew the request, saying his office couldn’t find a manufacturer who could build and deliver one in 2020, when the federal aid must be spent.
County Board Member Mary Ann Borgeson, who had supported the mobile command center funding, said she wants to use the $1.85 million for mental health services instead.
“I’d like to talk about using those funds and actually rounding it up to $2 million for mental health services,” Borgeson said during Tuesday’s County Board meeting. “Commissioner (Mike) Boyle has for a long time talked about trying to figure out, as well, a way to use these (funds) for mental health.”
Borgeson wants to look into starting a mobile mental health crisis response team program like the Eugene, Oregon-based CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets). She said Paul Feilmann, a retired Omaha mental health therapist, had suggested it.
“It’s what I’d like to call a mobile crisis team on steroids,” Borgeson said. “We right now have a mobile crisis team to address mental health, but it has to be activated by law enforcement. This does not. … It’s a separate team, and it’s made up of mental health professionals.”
Borgeson said the county would have to figure out how to sustain funding for a new program after the CARES Act money runs out. She invited other ideas.
“This is just one program,” she said. “If others have programs or services they would like us to look at, please bring them forward to us so we can bring it to the board in a couple of weeks.”
The County Board also voted this week to allocate $5 million in CARES Act funding to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Zoo officials had asked for $5.6 million, saying they were facing a $29 million revenue shortfall for this year because of the pandemic. They said the money would pay for such expenses as cameras and sensors for indoor capacity management; air-handling systems in the Lied Jungle, Desert Dome and Lozier Theater; personal protective equipment; temperature-taking of construction workers; building and grounds modifications for COVID-19 safety; touchless faucets; and marketing.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
