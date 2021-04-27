Couple files lawsuit against three Papillion police officers regarding 2019 traffic stop

The Papillion Police Department said the incident was internally reviewed by the department and externally reviewed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Both investigations, according to the Police Department, found that no criminal activity occurred on the part of the officers — named in the lawsuit as Sgt. Kurt McClannan, Sgt. Preston Maas and Officer Travis Rozeboom — and no department policies were violated.

The results of the external criminal investigation were reviewed by the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, which concluded that the use of force was justified, the Police Department said.

The descriptions of the shoplifting suspects did not match Storrs, his partner or their vehicle, the ACLU of Nebraska said. Dispatch had reported that the suspects were either four Black women or a Black woman and Black man driving in a four-door silver Plymouth. Storrs is Black, Smith is White, and they were in their two-door silver BMW.

Smith was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Storrs said he feared for his life during the traffic stop.