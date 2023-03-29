A Douglas County judge dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee who claims to have been traumatized by a staged active-shooter drill.
The case raised a novel legal issue that hadn't been decided in Nebraska: Whether an employee can sue their employer in civil court for a workplace injury if the employer specifically intends to cause harm. Under Nebraska law, Workers' Compensation Court is the sole remedy for accidental work-related injuries.
Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns dismissed the case, ruling that Workers' Compensation Court has exclusive jurisdiction to address mental and physical injuries.
But Tom White, an attorney representing employee Sandra Lopez, argued that an exception should exist in cases where the employer "specifically intended to create the complained of injury." He said that failing to hold employers accountable for intentional harm sets a dangerous precedent.
The case arises from a 2022 incident in which Catholic Charities executives hired John Channels, who is now facing a litany of criminal charges, to provide an active shooter training to employees. Employees were not notified of the drill, nor were police.
Channels reportedly showed up in a dark hoodie and mask and began banging on the windows and firing shots into the air. One person laid on the ground covered in what looked to be blood.
Many employees believed that they were in a real-life active shooter situation. Lopez fled from the building and jumped over a retaining wall, injuring her back in the process. It was only after Lopez's son called her boss to inform them that she was safe that she was told the shooting was "play acting."
Lopez was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the staged attack.
In an order issued last week, Burns granted Catholic Charities' motion to dismiss the case, finding that Nebraska laws and court precedent dictate that Workers' Compensation Court is the exclusive remedy.
Burns noted that he does agree with Lopez's claim that the alleged facts show Catholic Charities had a "specific intent to injure" her. But he relied heavily on a 2013 Nebraska Supreme Court opinion in which the court affirmed the dismissal of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a grain bin worker who died due to criminal negligence of his employer.
In that case, Estate of Teague v. Crossroads Coop Association, the court found that the man's death was still an accident, despite the egregious nature of his employer's conduct. Thus, Workers' Compensation Court still provided the exclusive remedy. The Nebraska Supreme Court did note in the 2013 opinion that other jurisdictions have adopted exceptions for intentional acts, but declined to do so in the state, saying that any change of that nature must come from the Legislature.
Likewise, Burns noted in his order that changing the legislation is the way to address these concerns.
"(Lopez) must look to the legislature for a change in law, if she so desires," Burns wrote. "While this court sympathizes with (Lopez), the fact remains, the Nebraska legislature has not acted to include such an exception as argued."
White intends to appeal the court's decision. He said on Wednesday that he believes the facts of Lopez's case warrant a different outcome.
