Crash kills Omaha driver seen racing other vehicle near Millard

A single-vehicle crash near Millard Friday left a 33-year-old Omaha man dead.

Deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sherriff's Office. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection, which is about 2 miles west of Millard West High School.

Michael Elgin, the driver and lone occupant, was found pinned inside the Chrysler, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw the Chrysler racing another vehicle before the crash occurred. The other vehicle has been located.

The crash is still under "very active" investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.