Crash on Interstate 480 Sunday night kills 73-year-old man

A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a tree near Interstate 480.
Michael Childers, of Fort Calhoun, died Sunday night about 10:07 p.m. near I-480 and Martha Street.
Omaha police said Childers was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup truck north on I-480 when the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled.
A responding officer performed CPR on Childers but Omaha Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck, 69-year-old Linda Childers, suffered a fractured leg and cut on her head.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alia Conley
Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime and courts. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.