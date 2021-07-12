 Skip to main content
Crash on Interstate 480 Sunday night kills 73-year-old man
A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a tree near Interstate 480. 

Michael Childers, of Fort Calhoun, died Sunday night about 10:07 p.m. near I-480 and Martha Street. 

Omaha police said Childers was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup truck north on I-480 when the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled. 

A responding officer performed CPR on Childers but Omaha Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck, 69-year-old Linda Childers, suffered a fractured leg and cut on her head. 

