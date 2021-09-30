Creighton baseball administrator fatally shot near 61st and Pratt

Thornton has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for negligent child abuse and theft. Most recently, he was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation and was released on bail in late July from the Douglas County Jail.

Gradoville was a standout catcher for Creighton from 2004 to 2007. An Omaha native, he played 183 games for the Bluejays, starting 153 of them. He finished with a .327 batting average, 54 extra-base hits (29 doubles, 3 triples and 22 home runs) as well as 136 RBI.

Gradoville was part of head coach Ed Servais' first team in 2004, helping lead the Bluejays to NCAA Regional appearances in 2005 and 2007.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Creighton officials said the university community "is absolutely devastated by the death of Chris Gradoville. Chris represented the very best of what it meant to be a Bluejay."

Gradoville graduated in 2007 with degrees in marketing and business. He was taken in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball draft of 2007 by the Texas Rangers. He spent four seasons in the Rangers organization, reaching Triple-A (Oklahoma City) during the 2010 season.