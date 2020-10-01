Creighton dental student arrested in connection with 2018 sexual assault

Omaha police arrested a Creighton University dental student last week outside the university's dental building on suspicion of sexual assault of a classmate two years ago.
Two plainclothes detectives arrested Eric R. Adler, 29, about 10:40 a.m. Sept. 25, according to police records and a police spokesman. Adler is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing next month in Douglas County Court.
Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson said a Creighton public safety officer led Adler out of the building to the detectives, who waited in a nearby garage.
He was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and third-degree sexual assault, but was charged with the latter. Adler, who pleaded not guilty, posted $2,500 bail Tuesday and must appear in court next month.
The alleged victim also took out a sexual-assault protection order against Adler in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Her statement to obtain that order said that she is also a dental student and that she feels "extreme anxiety when I see him." She also expressed fear of retaliation.
A source close to the victim said the woman tried to work through the Creighton office that handles such cases but wasn't satisfied with the result. She spoke to Omaha police this year in February and May. Police then contacted Adler, who said he would provide no statements to them and would hire an attorney.
Neither the woman nor Adler could be reached for comment Thursday, and Adler's attorney, Ryan Hoffman, declined to comment. Creighton also had nothing to say about the matter. "There's really not much we can say," spokeswoman Cindy Workman said.
The incident in question took place in fall 2018, the alleged victim told authorities, when she, Adler and others ate and drank and returned to Adler's house. She said she was told she could have the bed while he took the couch, but he eventually climbed into bed with her and fondled her.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this story.
rick.ruggles@owh.com
