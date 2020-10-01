Creighton dental student arrested in connection with 2018 sexual assault

Omaha police arrested a Creighton University dental student last week outside the university's dental building on suspicion of sexual assault of a classmate two years ago.

Two plainclothes detectives arrested Eric R. Adler, 29, about 10:40 a.m. Sept. 25, according to police records and a police spokesman. Adler is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing next month in Douglas County Court.

Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson said a Creighton public safety officer led Adler out of the building to the detectives, who waited in a nearby garage.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and third-degree sexual assault, but was charged with the latter. Adler, who pleaded not guilty, posted $2,500 bail Tuesday and must appear in court next month.

The alleged victim also took out a sexual-assault protection order against Adler in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Her statement to obtain that order said that she is also a dental student and that she feels "extreme anxiety when I see him." She also expressed fear of retaliation.