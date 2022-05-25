Crimes in Nebraska and Texas net Omaha man 28-year prison sentence

An Omaha man will spend 28 years in federal prison for robbing a jewelry store in Omaha and a bank in Texas.

Kenneth S. Jones, 41, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 10 years in prison for robbing Omaha's Pretty in Patina Jewelry store of several hundred thousand dollars worth of items, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

He previously had been sentenced to 18 years and four months for robbing a bank in Texas.

According to the statement, Jones committed those and other crimes in early 2018, starting with the jewelry store robbery in February.

Authorities said Jones came into the store wearing a mask and gloves and threatening employees with a lifelike gun. He threw a garbage bag at one employee and placed a pillowcase on the counter, instructing employees to fill the bags. When he left, he forgot the garbage bag, and authorities were able to lift fingerprints from it, which allowed them to connect the robbery to Jones.

At Jones's former Omaha residence, they found two rings from the jewelry store, but they didn't find him.

In April of that year, according to the statement, Jones robbed a convenience store in McAllen, Texas, stole an employee's car and drove it to a bank that he then robbed.

At the bank, he also used a realistic-looking gun.

He left the bank on foot and then took a taxi to his hotel room. Authorities searched his hotel room and found most of the money from the bank, the keys to the stolen car and a realistic-looking BB gun.

Authorities interviewed the taxi driver who told them he'd taken Jones to several pawn and jewelry shops. At those stores, authorities learned he'd pawned about 40 items, including some linked to the Omaha jewelry store.

Authorities found Jones in a motel room with another realistic BB gun.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.