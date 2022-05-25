 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crimes in Nebraska and Texas net Omaha man 28-year prison sentence

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man will spend 28 years in federal prison for robbing a jewelry store in Omaha and a bank in Texas.

Kenneth S. Jones, 41, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 10 years in prison for robbing Omaha's Pretty in Patina Jewelry store of several hundred thousand dollars worth of items, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

He previously had been sentenced to 18 years and four months for robbing a bank in Texas.

According to the statement, Jones committed those and other crimes in early 2018, starting with the jewelry store robbery in February.

Authorities said Jones came into the store wearing a mask and gloves and threatening employees with a lifelike gun. He threw a garbage bag at one employee and placed a pillowcase on the counter, instructing employees to fill the bags. When he left, he forgot the garbage bag, and authorities were able to lift fingerprints from it, which allowed them to connect the robbery to Jones.

People are also reading…

At Jones's former Omaha residence, they found two rings from the jewelry store, but they didn't find him.

In April of that year, according to the statement, Jones robbed a convenience store in McAllen, Texas, stole an employee's car and drove it to a bank that he then robbed.

At the bank, he also used a realistic-looking gun.

He left the bank on foot and then took a taxi to his hotel room. Authorities searched his hotel room and found most of the money from the bank, the keys to the stolen car and a realistic-looking BB gun. 

Authorities interviewed the taxi driver who told them he'd taken Jones to several pawn and jewelry shops. At those stores, authorities learned he'd pawned about 40 items, including some linked to the Omaha jewelry store.

Authorities found Jones in a motel room with another realistic BB gun. 

There is no parole in the federal system.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Three arrested in connection with Lincoln's first homicide of 2022
Crime-and-courts

Three arrested in connection with Lincoln's first homicide of 2022

  • aliaconley Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The death of a 57-year-old man found unresponsive after a fight Thursday morning is Lincoln's first recorded homicide of 2022.

Learning Community candidate, director of Omaha training center indicted in alleged fraud
Crime News
top story

Learning Community candidate, director of Omaha training center indicted in alleged fraud

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A winning candidate in the May primary election was indicted Wednesday for wire and bank fraud after allegedly misusing $202,000 in government grants for a nonprofit Omaha training facility.

Omaha police chief requests termination of captain put on leave in January
Crime News
top story

Omaha police chief requests termination of captain put on leave in January

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January. 

Omaha police say man died after road rage incident
Crime News

Omaha police say man died after road rage incident

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police said a 57-year-old Omaha man died Tuesday after he was injured Sunday in a road rage incident.

Father wants $100M from Norris district, alleges he missed child's first grade year
Crime-and-courts

Father wants $100M from Norris district, alleges he missed child's first grade year

  • ZACH HAMMACK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A Hickman man is suing the Norris School District for $100 million claiming he missed his child's first grade school year because of the district's mask mandate and a no-trespass order.

A year after La Vista boy's disappearance, mother holds onto hope her son is alive
Crime News

A year after La Vista boy's disappearance, mother holds onto hope her son is alive

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • Updated
  • 0

Despite prayers, searches and an active investigation, La Vista authorities know no more about Ryan Larsen’s whereabouts than they did when he disappeared a year ago.

Medical marijuana backers challenge Nebraska petition signature requirement in court
Crime-and-courts

Medical marijuana backers challenge Nebraska petition signature requirement in court

  • Martha Stoddard
  • Updated
  • 0

Medical marijuana backers are challenging the requirement that a petition collect a certain number of signatures from at least 38 Nebraska counties to make the ballot.

Omaha man arrested after fatal crash near Wisner
Crime-and-courts

Omaha man arrested after fatal crash near Wisner

  • NORFOLK DAILY NEWS
  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed and another was injured over the weekend in a crash near Wisner, and an Omaha man involved in the crash was arrested afterward.

Former Fremont man sues ex-Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass over harassment, hospital stay
Crime News

Former Fremont man sues ex-Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass over harassment, hospital stay

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.  

Lincoln woman loses legal fight to keep her home following Supreme Court ruling
Crime-and-courts

Lincoln woman loses legal fight to keep her home following Supreme Court ruling

  • Lori Pilger Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

"Despite legal protections, Nieveen, who suffers from mental illness, will lose her home of nearly 50 years based on today's ruling," Sandra Nieveen's attorney said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert