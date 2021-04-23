Cutting budgets could lead to more police shootings nationally, says Omaha police union president

The day after a former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of killing a Black man, the head of the Omaha police union warned that he expects police shootings to increase nationally if efforts to slash police funding succeed.
Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, predicted Wednesday that a national movement to “defund the police” would leave less funding available for training. In turn, he said, that would mean officers were less prepared to make good decisions.
“Get ready for more of these,” Conner said in an interview on KFAB.
“If officers aren’t trained, you’re going to see officers making decisions that aren’t the best,” he added in a later interview with The World-Herald. “Police officers need to be trained, and they need to be trained well to reduce shootings and use-of-force incidents.”
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Thursday that his department has no concerns about a potential for an increase in police shootings locally due to budgetary matters.
Last year, the Omaha City Council turned back a proposal to shift $2 million from the police budget to mental health and employment services. The proposal had been prompted by protests in Omaha.
The number of people shot by Omaha police has dropped significantly since 2010.
“The Omaha Police Department takes great pride in keeping a low level of police-related shootings, and we will continue to strive toward that goal into the future,” Schmaderer said through a police spokesman.
An expert in policing said there’s more driving police shootings than budget issues. Current efforts to defund the police were prompted by outrage over a string of police killings — including the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is White, was convicted of multiple charges this week in the death of Floyd. Bystander video showed Chauvin putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”
“(Unjustified police shootings are) a function of deficient practices in recruitment, selection, training, supervision and discipline,” said Maria Haberfeld, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.
Like Conner, Haberfeld said budget cuts could lead to less training, which could lead to less professional policing.
The public would most likely see the impact of reduced police budgets through an increase in crime and a reduction in police services, Haberfeld and Conner said.
“We keep ignoring the fact that there are so many violent criminals out there,” Haberfeld said. “The only thing that deters them is the presence of the police and the possibility of being caught, which will be severely diminished by the defund the police concepts.”
Conner said police would be less able to respond to crashes or take in-person police reports. Omaha neighborhood leaders have expressed frustration with a drop in community policing over the years.
Violent crime is on the increase nationally and locally in the wake of the pandemic. Omaha had a jump in several categories of crime, including a 61% increase in homicides, last year.
“There is no doubt that the policies pushed by those that want to defund the police will result in an increase in crime,” Conner said.
A Washington Post analysis found that fatal police shootings have been flat at around 1,000 per year since 2015.
The data showed that most victims were young men. Minorities were disproportionately the victims, based on population, though most victims were White.
The study also shows that some Northeast and industrial states have a better track record, per population, than more rural, less populated states.
In Nebraska, 28 people have been fatally shot over that period, according to the Post. In Iowa, the number is 37.
When population is taken into account, Nebraska has averaged 15 fatal police shootings per 1 million residents and Iowa 12, while New York has averaged 6 and Michigan 10.
In contrast, the rate in Oklahoma was 47. In Arizona it was 43, and in New Mexico it was 58.
Calls to cut police budgets have been a common refrain at protests in Omaha. Among those supporting that view has been Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt, who represents the Dundee and Benson areas in Omaha. On Sunday, she tweeted: “It’s a beautiful day to defund the police.”
Her tweet drew criticism from Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who wrote: “This is an embarrassment for NE Dems. Defunding the police leads to more violence and an unsafe Omaha.”
Hunt responded on Twitter: “It’s time to stop writing blank checks for ‘reform’ and ‘training’ for an increasingly militarized police force that isn’t keeping Black and Brown people safe. We have to try something else. We should try something that works: investing in services.”
Conner said there’s another area where the backlash against police is having an impact: This year’s pool of potential new police officers was its smallest ever. (The department said it was able to pull together a strong class regardless.)
“It’s mostly because of the political climate in policing,” he said. “No one is interested in doing this job.”