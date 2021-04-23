Cutting budgets could lead to more police shootings nationally, says Omaha police union president

The data showed that most victims were young men. Minorities were disproportionately the victims, based on population, though most victims were White.

The study also shows that some Northeast and industrial states have a better track record, per population, than more rural, less populated states.

In Nebraska, 28 people have been fatally shot over that period, according to the Post. In Iowa, the number is 37.

When population is taken into account, Nebraska has averaged 15 fatal police shootings per 1 million residents and Iowa 12, while New York has averaged 6 and Michigan 10.

In contrast, the rate in Oklahoma was 47. In Arizona it was 43, and in New Mexico it was 58.

Calls to cut police budgets have been a common refrain at protests in Omaha. Among those supporting that view has been Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt, who represents the Dundee and Benson areas in Omaha. On Sunday, she tweeted: “It’s a beautiful day to defund the police.”

Her tweet drew criticism from Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who wrote: “This is an embarrassment for NE Dems. Defunding the police leads to more violence and an unsafe Omaha.”