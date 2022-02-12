Dad threw 8-month-old against wall, causing skull fracture, while mom stood by, officials say

The Omaha parents of an 8-month-old girl have been charged with intentional child abuse — the father threw the baby against a wall, causing a skull fracture, and the mother witnessed the attack and did nothing for days, officials said.

Theodor Hurt, 23, and Dakota Vick, 24, initially both lied to doctors and police officers about how the injury occurred.

Hurt told Omaha police that he threw his daughter into a travel crib after he was frustrated that she was fussy.

Vick told police in an initial interview that her baby fell off the couch twice, but later said she saw Hurt throw their daughter.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital on Nov. 22 — days after the injury occurred — by the parents because of swelling to her head. A CAT scan showed that she had a skull fracture on the right side of her head and a brain bleed that “was causing the malformation of her head,” according to an affidavit.

Both parents told officers at the hospital that the girl fell off the living room couch two different times on Nov. 19 — about 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Vick said that Hurt’s mother also witnessed one of the falls.