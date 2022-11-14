 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death of man found near 38th and Hamilton being investigated as a homicide

A man who was found late last month with a head wound near 38th and Hamilton Streets has died, Omaha police said Monday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Shortly after 4:05 p.m. Oct. 31, police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. to investigate a person who was on the ground. Officers found a man later identified as Daniel Price, 60, suffering from a head wound. Price was unresponsive and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Price died shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The investigation into the slaying is continuing. People with information about what happened may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

