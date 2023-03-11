Law enforcement is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Omaha man as a homicide.

The body of Laron Hodges was found hidden in his vehicle after he was reported missing on Feb. 7, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday.

Family members said they had last seen Hodges on Feb. 2, according to the release.

Detectives located Hodges' vehicle in a private impound lot in Omaha and found his body hidden inside, the release said.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000 or to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to the release.