Deputy Douglas County attorney, Omaha family lawyer named district judges

Alioth is on the leadership team of Love Church and serves on the board of directors of Room for Roots, a nonprofit offering mentorship programs.

Todd Engleman, 46, has worked as managing attorney at Nebraska Legal Group in Omaha since August 2016, specializing in family law. He was the associate general counsel of Waite, McWha & Heng in North Platte from 2012 to 2015. From 2001 to 2012, Engleman served in the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office — as deputy county attorney from 2001 to 2007 and as chief county attorney from 2008 to 2012.

Meghan Wolf, an attorney with the Nebraska Legal Group, said, "We are so excited for Todd and we know he's going to be a great asset to the Douglas County bench. We especially think so because he has the family law experience and the experience he has as a county attorney."

Wolf said Engleman "has a great knowledge of case law. He's been a great attorney and we know he's going to be an even better judge."

Engleman earned a bachelor of science degree with concentrations in political science and history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also earned a law degree at Creighton.

Engleman, a lifelong Nebraskan, is a member of both the Nebraska Mediation Association and Nebraska Family Mediation Association.