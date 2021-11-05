Deputy Omaha police chief to move to Eppley Airfield's police force

A deputy Omaha police chief is taking his 30 years of law enforcement experience to the Eppley Airfield police force.

Deputy Chief Ken Kanger will leave the Omaha Police Department at the end of the month to become the deputy chief of the Eppley Airfield Police Department.

Kanger oversees the Omaha Police Department's criminal investigations bureau, which involves all the detective units including homicide, gang, narcotics and special victims squads.

He quickly rose through the ranks at OPD, getting promoted to lieutenant in 2010, captain in 2017 and deputy chief in 2018.

Kanger, 51, has spent nearly 25 years with OPD. Before that, he worked for about five years in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"It was probably the right time for me with almost 30 years in complete law enforcement service to open the door for new talent in the Omaha Police Department and taken on new challenges," Kanger told The World-Herald. "I've had the opportunity to develop relationships with the community and see the things this city has been able to accomplish. It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Omaha."