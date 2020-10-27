 Skip to main content
Des Moines man convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 stabbing of Bellevue man
Des Moines man convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 stabbing of Bellevue man

A Des Moines man was found guilty in Sarpy County for fatally stabbing a Bellevue man he and four others planned to rob two years ago.

A jury found Raymond T. Davis, 31, guilty Tuesday afternoon of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The trial concluded Monday and was delivered to the jury that evening. He faces life in prison.

Davis and another man, Christopher J. Reagan, fatally stabbed 39-year-old Brent Quigley at his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets in June 2018. Reagan, 47, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison in June.

Authorities have said Davis, Reagan and three others wanted to steal methamphetamine and money from Quigley. They planned to rob and pistol-whip him after a woman named Alisia Cooke agreed to have sex with him for money. But at some point, the two men started stabbing him.

Cooke, 30, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing in November.

Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery and awaits sentencing in November.

Krystal R. Martin, 22, awaits trial on a charge of being an accessory to murder.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

