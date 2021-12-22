Detective: Omaha teen accused of fatally shooting another teen told sister, 'it was me'

A key witness for authorities is a teen girl who owned the 2012 red Chevy Cruze that Robinson was driving and was present during the shooting, Jackson said.

Detectives believe her car was involved because it was caught on surveillance video outside the J-N-J Grocery Store near 42nd Street and Bedford Avenue before the shooting, and matched a rough description of the shooter's vehicle given by Hill's stepfather.

According to the store's surveillance video, the red Cruze circled the business with its lights on and then drove through again with its lights off, which was suspicious behavior, Jackson said.

In an interview, the girl told police that she was sitting in the front passenger seat while Robinson was driving and Wagner was in the backseat. She said Robinson and Wagner directed her to turn off her cellphone before the shooting, about block away from where Hill was later found shot. When she asked why, the teens responded, "That's what you do before things like this," Jackson testified.