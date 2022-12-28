Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death

An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death.

Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg.

Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street.

Foster has been charged with first-degree murder. He also appeared in court in connection with a robbery.

Keanu Louis, 18, also has been charged in connection with the killing.

Omaha Police Detective Adam Barcal said officers went to an apartment near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway on Nov. 4 to investigate a report of a robbery.

Officers met with a man who said he came to the apartment to meet with a woman named Autumn with whom he had connected on a dating website. After he gave the woman $200, three armed Black men began assaulting him.

The men demanded more money and the man told them he had cash in his truck.

Surveillance video shows three men arriving at the apartment complex in a Chevy Trailblazer. One of the men, later identified as Foster, was wearing a black hoodie with logo from the movie "Scarface" on the front and an image of the title character on the back. Foster also was wearing distinct tennis shoes that had blue, black and white coloring.

Foster later was seen leaving the apartment and going to the man's truck before returning to the apartment.

The man who was being robbed tried to leave the apartment and was shot twice, the detective said. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

A search warrant showed the apartment where the robbery occurred was leased to DaeTiauna Kellogg.

On Nov. 6, Kellogg was found near 49th and Miami suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Omaha Police Detective Matei Jackson said in court Wednesday. Kellogg was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers talked to witnesses and obtained surveillance video from the scene.

Video footage showed a 2007 Dodge Nitro in the parking lot of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church at 49th and Ohio Streets. Two people — identified as Foster and Kellogg — can be seen getting out of the car from the back seat. Foster is seen in the same tennis shoes he is alleged to have worn in the prior robbery.

The two walked toward 49th Avenue and Miami Street. A third person — identified as Louis — is seen approaching from behind. Eleven gunshots could be heard on the video as well as Foster saying, "Let me see. Let me see." Jackson said it implied he wanted to see the firearm.

Louis and Foster went back to the Dodge Nitro and the car left the area.

Jackson said detectives tracked the vehicle, which was equipped with a GPS tracker, to a man named Austin Hudson, who has been charged as an accessory to a felony in the case.

Officials were able to piece together a timeline from the GPS data and Hudson's interview. Jackson laid out the timeline in court:

Hudson met Louis at some apartments in Bellevue at 1 a.m. Nov. 6. They drove to Omaha, making two stops before Louis used Hudson's phone to call Foster.

Louis called Foster three times after 2 a.m. Louis and Hudson picked up Foster and Kellogg from Foster's sister's address.

They drove around the area around Benson High School before Louis told Hudson to park in the church lot. Louis said his friend, whose home they were visiting, didn't like when a lot of people showed up.

Foster and Kellogg got out of the car and Kellogg was shot, Jackson said. Hudson recalled Louis asking if Kellogg was dead. Foster reportedly replied, "You should've shot her in the head."

Hudson drove back to his apartment, where they left the Dodge Nitro and got into his girlfriend's Kia Rio.

They left the area and made several stops, including one to drop Foster back at his sister's. Other stops they made allowed Louis to change some articles of clothing.

Hudson drove Louis back to Bellevue. Louis burned some of the clothing he had been wearing. Officers later recovered those items, Jackson said.

Detectives searched cellphones belonging to Hudson and Foster and searched social media accounts. They confirmed that the number dialed from Hudson's phone belonged to Foster. Photos and conversations also appeared to show that Kellogg and Foster had known each other for several years, becoming close friends recently.

Other images on Foster's phone show him in the same "Scarface" hoodie and tennis shoes that he's alleged to have worn during the robbery Nov. 4.

Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen determined that there was probable cause for the case against Foster to continue.