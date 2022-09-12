Detective tells judge Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide

An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang.

Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing in connection with the fatal shooting of Larry D. Thompson, 59, in March 2021 near 30th and Spencer Streets. Jiel has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy in Thompson's death.

Two other teens also have been charged in connection with the killing — Christopher A. Trejo, 17, and Dech Gach, 16.

Omaha Police Detective Brandon Hahn said officers found Thompson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of his North Omaha home. Thompson later died at a local hospital.

Detectives found seven 9 mm shell casings near the home. The casings all came from the same firearm, Hahn said.

Officials also obtained video from a handful of locations in the area. In video footage, a black Chevy Cruze with a damaged bumper and stickers in the windows drove through the area about 5:30 p.m.

The car returned to the area shortly before 8 p.m. It parked near Thompson's home. Three people got out and ran toward Thompson's porch. The video then showed muzzle flash.

From the license plate number, police determined that the car was registered to Trejo's stepfather. After contacting Trejo, who was 15 at the time, police obtained earlier text message exchanges and exchanges via Facebook messenger between Trejo and Gach.

During those conversations, Gach asked Trejo to drive to Sioux City, Iowa, to pick him up. They discussed what kinds of guns they would bring to Omaha and said they were looking for someone to shoot, Hahn said.

Hahn said that in one of the messages, Gach said he was bringing a Glock and that "Glizzy" was going to get a firearm in Omaha.

Hahn said detectives determined that "Glizzy" was Gatluak Jiel, who was 14 at the time.

Surveillance video shows Gach and Jiel together at a Family Dollar in Sioux City before being picked up by Trejo. Snapchat video from shortly after 4 p.m. showed the three in a vehicle throwing gang signs.

From On Star data in the car Trejo was driving, as well as cellphone tower records and surveillance video, police found that the car came back to Omaha around 5:30 p.m., when it drove directly to the 30th and Spencer area.

Video also shows the car stopping near 48th and Burt Streets, where Jiel is thought to have picked up a .22-caliber firearm. Police officials think a fourth person joined the group there.

Trejo's vehicle showed that it had been connected to both his and Gach's cellphones. Jiel later told officials he did not have a cellphone.

The car data and cellphones showed no information from shortly before 8 p.m. until after the homicide occurred, Hahn said.

Officials found a live .22-caliber round in the back of the Chevy, a latex glove that had gunpowder residue on it and DNA from Trejo, Gach and Jiel, the detective said.

Trejo previously testified that he had seen Gach fire gunshots and that Jiel's weapon had jammed, leaving him unable to shoot.

Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer determined that there was probable cause for the case against Jiel to continue.