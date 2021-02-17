Disciplinary panel calls for suspending law license of Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass

The move signals for the first time that there is a disciplinary proceeding pending against Glass’ law license. Disciplinary cases against attorneys typically are confidential until the Nebraska Supreme Court Counsel for Discipline files formal charges. Suspending Glass’s license would be a stopgap “until final disposition of any pending disciplinary proceedings” — which could involve anything from a reprimand to disbarment, according to the rules.

Glass’ conduct has raised eyebrows, in legal circles and beyond.

In March 2020, Glass was driving drunk near the Christensen baseball fields on the edge of Fremont while a 911 caller followed him. Fremont police didn’t respond to the call; the caller suggested they were taking their time because they knew who it was. Eventually, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy fell in behind Glass and pulled him over. His blood alcohol content was .142, above the legal limit of .08.

That same month, Glass badgered the new boyfriend of his estranged wife — sending him 46 texts calling him a “faggot,” “retart” (sic) and “bitch.” Glass laced the texts with off-kilter questions about whether the boyfriend, Nathan Schany, had seen the ending of “Breaking Bad,” referencing the violent death of a character. “Such a silky game,” he wrote.