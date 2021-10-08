Divorce of Omaha filmmaker Alexander Payne an international affair; records sealed in court

“Do we have courts for lay people and courts for people of privilege? It’s a good question,” said McChesney, who clerked for judges for nearly two decades before she became an attorney 10 years ago. “It’s my experience that the expectation that courts be open is taken seriously. We have an above-reproach bench who does not take sealing records lightly.”

Attorneys sometimes try to keep court filings quiet while bemoaning that courthouses are the worst places to try to keep a secret. The irony of Payne’s efforts to seal: It is doubtful that Nebraska court observers would have noticed his divorce filing, even without the sealing. It was filed as “Constantine A. Payne vs. Maria K. Payne.” Payne goes by his middle name, Alexander.

The World-Herald was sent a copy of the filings in the case. It is not clear who originally leaked them.

As in most cases, the filings aren't tawdry. Courts have long since turned to no-fault divorces, where it doesn't matter who, if anyone, was in the wrong. Both Maria's filing and Alexander's filing give no reason for the divorce, other than the standard language of "irreconcilable differences" and the marriage “being irretrievably broken.”

Here’s where the divorce gets unusual: