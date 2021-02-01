Dodge County attorney appears in court as defendant; problem emerges in latest case

That same night, a drunk Schany took a buddy's Adderall pill and then made suicidal comments to his parents. He was hospitalized for six days — an unusually long stay. Schany and his attorney, Andrea McChesney, questioned whether Glass had a hand in his hospitalization and his termination from a job as a delivery driver. Glass adamantly denies both accusations.

Glass was arrested for DUI on March 23. In August, Wester placed him on 15 months' probation and ordered him to abstain from alcohol.

In December, Glass was driving in a snowstorm when his Ram pickup truck careened off the road and was severely damaged. Glass did not report the crash until hours later.

Asked whether Glass waited to report the crash because he was drunk, Mock said: "It was a snowstorm; he slid off the road. I understand people might want to hypothesize. I don't know that just a garden-variety, car-slides-off-the-road in a snowstorm, I don't know that you're obligated to report it to anybody."

A routine probation test found alcohol in Glass' system on Jan. 12.