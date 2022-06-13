 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog bite leaves 16-month-old Omaha girl with serious injuries

  • Updated
A 16-month-old Omaha girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a dog while in the home of relatives.

The girl was being watched June 6 by her aunt and grandmother at their home near 162nd Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The girl's aunt told Omaha police she was giving medication wrapped in lunch meat to the dog, a German shepherd-pointer mix. 

The girl walked up to the dog as the aunt was giving it the meat-wrapped pill. The dog then bit the child, causing serious injuries to the back of her head and her face around the left eye and cheek. 

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. According to the police report, she was set to have surgery for the injuries. 

Because the owners had no proof of vaccination for the dog, it has been impounded for observation at the Nebraska Humane Society, said Steve Glandt, the organization's vice president of field operations. 

The dog will be at the Humane Society until June 17. After that, it will be examined by a veterinarian. If it gets the OK, the dog could be adopted out to a new home, depending on what the owners want, Glandt said.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

