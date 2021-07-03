Domestic terrorism today more complex than threat after 9/11, says DHS counterterrorism chief

Since then, Cohen said, DHS has built an effective system to detect and prevent foreign terrorists from entering the United States. It has secured the civil aviation system and smoothed information-sharing among DHS, local law enforcement and the military.

But the threat today, he said, comes from disaffected people who become radicalized by consuming inflammatory misinformation online — some of it planted by foreign intelligence services.

“This is a threat environment that involves individuals or very small groups planning mass casualty attacks,” Cohen said.

Their ideology isn’t always deeply rooted, he said. Many are angry people who shop around online until they find something that resonates with them. He called it “salad-bar extremism.”

“Sitting around and trying to dissuade them from their ideological views (is) less effective,” Cohen said.

All of this is stoked by a culture where violent crime is rising, some of it fueled by an influx of illegal drugs, he said.

That means DHS and its partners have to adapt, figuring out ways to defuse threats from people who may not have committed a crime. And they have to do so without trampling on First Amendment rights.