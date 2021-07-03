Domestic terrorism today more complex than threat after 9/11, says DHS counterterrorism chief

The United States has never faced a terrorism challenge as tough as the homegrown one it’s up against now — not even after 9/11, the nation’s top counterterrorism official told a virtual conference this week at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“This is the most dynamic, complex and rapidly evolving threat I think we’ve faced,” said John Cohen, the Department of Homeland Security’s counterterrorism coordinator.
Cohen made his comments during Tuesday’s keynote address for this week’s Envision21, a conference sponsored by UNO’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center — known as NCITE.
The center, established last year, encompasses 50 researchers and about 3,000 students in multiple academic areas at 18 universities across the country, all of whom research violent extremism and how to stop it.
“Our work is all too relevant right now,” said Gina Ligon, NCITE’s director. “We’re just six months removed from the worst attack on our Capitol since 1814.”
Cohen noted that the Department of Homeland Security was created soon after the al-Qaida terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The new department brought together a number of federal agencies tasked with addressing the nation’s safety and security, responding to criticism that intelligence and law enforcement groups failed to share critical information that might have foiled the 9/11 plot in advance.
Since then, Cohen said, DHS has built an effective system to detect and prevent foreign terrorists from entering the United States. It has secured the civil aviation system and smoothed information-sharing among DHS, local law enforcement and the military.
But the threat today, he said, comes from disaffected people who become radicalized by consuming inflammatory misinformation online — some of it planted by foreign intelligence services.
“This is a threat environment that involves individuals or very small groups planning mass casualty attacks,” Cohen said.
Their ideology isn’t always deeply rooted, he said. Many are angry people who shop around online until they find something that resonates with them. He called it “salad-bar extremism.”
“Sitting around and trying to dissuade them from their ideological views (is) less effective,” Cohen said.
All of this is stoked by a culture where violent crime is rising, some of it fueled by an influx of illegal drugs, he said.
That means DHS and its partners have to adapt, figuring out ways to defuse threats from people who may not have committed a crime. And they have to do so without trampling on First Amendment rights.
“We’re not here to police thought,” Cohen said. “You have a constitutionally protected right to think or say things that may be insulting or repugnant. But you don’t have a right to commit violent acts in furtherance of your beliefs.”
Academics like those working under NCITE’s sponsorship are going to play a big role in developing strategies that will counter modern terror threats, Cohen predicted.
“We can’t simply rely on covertly collected intelligence. We have to rely on experts,” he said. “Your work is critical to what we’re doing to protect the country.”
Cohen’s address to the UNO group follows closely on the Biden administration’s announcement last month of a broad strategy to combat domestic terrorism, the first time a U.S. president has done so.
At the time, Biden described domestic terrorism as “a stain on the soul of America.”
The strategy calls for improved analysis and information-sharing by government agencies, prevention of recruitment and mobilization, disruption and deterrence of domestic terrorists, and confrontation of basic contributors such as racism and bigotry.
As dark as the threat seems — especially since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — Cohen said he is impressed by the number of young people who are signing on to fight domestic terrorism.
“There are people who are good out there, who are going to help keep us safe,” he said. “That’s what gives me hope.”
