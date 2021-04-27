Douglas County attorney seeks funding for homicide trial backlog, rise in autopsies

Kleine said he needs additional funding to add a trial attorney and trial assistant. He said he also has had to hire more law clerks and needs to raise their pay by about $2 an hour, to $15 an hour, to compete with higher-paying Sarpy and Lancaster Counties.

Kleine serves as the official county coroner, but his office contracts for autopsies with private physicians. Autopsies are required to determine cause of death in violent or accidental deaths, suspected suicides or unattended deaths, such as when people die at home and weren’t under a doctor’s care or their doctors can’t determine the cause.

The County Attorney’s Office projects it will hit 444 autopsies by the end of the fiscal year 2021, up from 411 in 2020. Kleine said he didn’t know what was driving the increase, but it isn’t COVID-19. Those causes of death have been almost all handled in hospitals or otherwise by private physicians. The County Attorney’s Office has rarely been called upon, and generally not for an autopsy, Kleine said.

He attributed the increase mainly to population growth but said that anecdotally there appears to be an uptick in deaths related to fentanyl abuse.