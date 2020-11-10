Douglas County Board applauds retiring Sheriff Tim Dunning, appoints chief deputy to finish term

The Douglas County Board bid a glowing, bipartisan farewell to longtime Sheriff Tim Dunning Tuesday and appointed his recommended successor to complete Dunning’s term.

Dunning will retire at the end of December after 26 years as sheriff. At age 71, he has said he is stepping down because he is growing tired and has “lost the spark.” The County Board voted Tuesday to appoint Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler as interim sheriff for the two years remaining in Dunning’s term.

“I have to tip my hat to what I think has been a very impressive 26-year run that you have had,” said County Board Chair Clare Duda, noting he has been on the board since before Dunning was first elected. “I have been a fan of yours since you first ran for office. ... I’ve been impressed with what I think has been a quantum leap forward in the professionalism and development of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Board member Jim Cavanaugh praised Dunning for what he called “a stellar career in public service.”