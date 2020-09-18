Douglas County Courthouse cleared after suspicious packages found

Workers, customers and clients cleared out of the Douglas County Courthouse Friday afternoon after suspicious packages were found on the south side of the building.
A bomb-defusing robot was brought in, just in case, according to two employees who knew of the situation. It was not clear whether anyone at the courthouse had received any threats to go with the suspicious packages.
It has been an eventful week at the courthouse, which is at 17th and Farnam Streets. Workers brought in barricades Monday morning as a precaution against anyone damaging the courthouse and the City County Building in the wake of a grand jury investigation. The barricades were made largely unnecessary after the grand jury indicted Jake Gardner in the May 30 shooting death of James Scurlock in downtown Omaha.
🛑Parts of downtown near the Douglas County Courthouse are currently being evacuated due to a suspicious package.— DCSO - Omaha, NE (@DCSheriffNE) September 18, 2020
AVOID HARNEY STREET BETWEEN 15th and 20th AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS🛑
