Douglas County Courthouse deals with no masks, quick quarantines — and that's just the judges

“It is the Court’s responsibility, as a careful steward of public safety, not to unnecessarily or unduly endanger its own personnel ... or members of the community,” U.S. District Judge John Gerrard wrote. “The Court must do its part to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency, rather than contribute to the problem.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic began in March, Douglas County district judges have been able to pull off just two jury trials — and each of those lasted only a few days. Other trials have started only to end abruptly. One double homicide trial had just started when the defendant’s sister, who was in the gallery, contracted the coronavirus. Another murder trial had to be delayed after a law clerk in the County Attorney’s Office came down with COVID-19 and the prosecutor working with him had to quarantine.

The trial of gang member and once-accused (and acquitted) kidnapper Fabian Inda — charged with weapon possession — ended during jury selection. The reason: A police officer was in quarantine and wouldn’t be able to testify.

Riley said he worries that the delays will cause trials to stack up. He said the courts have been able to take care of low-grade felonies through plea bargains. So the jail roster has about the same number of people awaiting trial as it always has, Riley said.