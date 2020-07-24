Douglas County Courthouse officials seek to reduce COVID-19 risk after mistrial

“I get that (the risk) was probably remote,” she said. “But I felt like it was the right call. God forbid somebody gets really sick and something happens just because they came down here to do their duty.”

Beadle said her office suggested that court officials start with shorter trials to see if those could be completed without interruption.

Court officials were considering that and other adjustments. Johnson and Douglas County District Court Clerk John Friend said they have found a company in Omaha that will perform $80 COVID-19 tests with a 15-minute turnaround time for results. Bailiffs have the ability to check the temperatures of courtroom participants, including jurors, and could send anyone who says they have symptoms to get tested.

That way, Johnson said, trials would have to recess only briefly while officials verify whether the person has COVID-19.

Friend said the focus has to be on jurors’ welfare.

“We have to depend heavily on Adi Pour,” he said. “It’s not just a judge, who doesn’t have a medical degree, deciding, ‘Ah, it’s fine.’ ” If I’m a defense attorney or a prosecutor, the last thing I want is to have a bunch of pissed-off jurors in there.”