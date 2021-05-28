Douglas County deputies find 11 pounds of meth, $37,133 in Omaha motel, make 2 arrests

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Two men were arrested at an Omaha motel Wednesday after authorities found 11 pounds of meth and more than $37,000 in their possession.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were alerted to possible criminal activity at the Travel Inn Motel near 108th and L Streets following a nearby traffic stop that ended with Guadalupe Ayala Armienta, 34, and Michael Scott, 57, arrested on active warrants, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
A search of two rooms at the motel yielded 11 pounds of meth and $37,133.
Ayala Armienta and Scott face several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony criminal conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.
Our best Omaha staff photos of May 2021
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz adjusts his cowboy hat in between pole vault attempts during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Kailee Kellum begins her her run during the girls long jump during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nolan Clifford goes after a hard hit ball by Xavier that knocked off his glove during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Creighton's Parker Upton collides with the wall going after a foul ball against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
A hawk keeps watch over the Creighton vs Xavier game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney crosses the finish line to win the 400 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) is carried by fans following the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini (12) celebrates with head coach Digger Hawkins following the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge, left, hugs Emma Cook after they lost to Gretna for the Nebraska state soccer championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North in the first half making the score 1-0 during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Milo and Monty, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s two harbor seals, explore their new home, alongside sea lions, on Thursday. Milo is brown in color with many spots, while Monty is gray in color.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) leaps over Millard West's Cole Kirschner (8) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Will Tobaben (12) moves with the ball ahead of Crete's Danny Barrientos Vasquez (27) in the Crete vs. Omaha Skutt boy's soccer game at Omaha Skutt High School on Saturday. Omaha Skutt won the game 6-0 and is moving on to the state tournament.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Love Jr., left, and mayoral candidate RJ Neary, center, visit Lonnie Barfield at Youngbloods Barbershop while on a tour of barbershops and salons in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Canada goose and a pair of goslings swim in the pond at Hanscom Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken up concrete is all that remains as work continues on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews will attempt to reuse concrete that has been crushed from the old runway as crews work on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecelia's Jill Parr reaches back for a baton from Jenna Esch during the 3200 relay during Class C state track on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd of 3,261 at Werner Park watched the Omaha Storm Chasers' first game since 2019 on Tuesday. The Chasers used an early burst to win 8-2. Page C3
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Macguire Weaver and Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove and Ian Krenzer battle for the ball during a Class A state boys' soccer game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben, right, stiff-arms Tyson Guzman during the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans do the wave during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans and players cheer as Beatrice's Max Reis touches third base during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Harris and Nate Boerkircher celebrate a touchdown during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris puts hamburgers on the grill as he works at Lolo's outside Memorial Stadium before the spring game on Saturday. He said hamburgers are his best sellers.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marvin Scott III runs the ball during the first drive of the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers purchase flowers and herbs at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Mayor Jean Stothert looks at historic photos of Omaha at Petersen & Michelsen Hardware along South 24th Street in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Mia Suter celebrates with fans after defeating North Platte during a Class A state girls' soccer game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
