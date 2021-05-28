Douglas County deputies find 11 pounds of meth, $37,133 in Omaha motel, make 2 arrests

Two men were arrested at an Omaha motel Wednesday after authorities found 11 pounds of meth and more than $37,000 in their possession.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were alerted to possible criminal activity at the Travel Inn Motel near 108th and L Streets following a nearby traffic stop that ended with Guadalupe Ayala Armienta, 34, and Michael Scott, 57, arrested on active warrants, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A search of two rooms at the motel yielded 11 pounds of meth and $37,133.

Ayala Armienta and Scott face several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony criminal conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

