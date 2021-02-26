 Skip to main content
Douglas County deputies find 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in spare tire
Douglas County deputies find 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in spare tire

Cocaine

Douglas County deputies found $1.5 million worth of cocaine in a traffic stop along Interstate 80 on Friday.

 DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found 34.22 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $1.5 million during a traffic stop Friday.

The cocaine was found in the spare tire of a Toyota 4-Runner at Interstate 80 and 108th Street. Deputies pulled the vehicle over about 11:35 a.m. for a traffic offense and "observed numerous suspicious indicators of possible criminal activity," according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A request to search the vehicle was denied by the occupants, a man from New York and a man from Wisconsin. A dog indicated the odor of narcotics, and deputies searched the vehicle.

Thirteen packages of cocaine weighing 34.22 pounds were found. The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a tax stamp.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

