Douglas County deputies find 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in spare tire

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found 34.22 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $1.5 million during a traffic stop Friday.

The cocaine was found in the spare tire of a Toyota 4-Runner at Interstate 80 and 108th Street. Deputies pulled the vehicle over about 11:35 a.m. for a traffic offense and "observed numerous suspicious indicators of possible criminal activity," according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A request to search the vehicle was denied by the occupants, a man from New York and a man from Wisconsin. A dog indicated the odor of narcotics, and deputies searched the vehicle.

Thirteen packages of cocaine weighing 34.22 pounds were found. The men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.