Douglas County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday in a ditch near Cunningham Lake.

The body was found about 3:45 p.m. by a person walking their dog near 66th Street and Rainwood Road, Capt. Eric Sellers said Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled to help investigators determine the gender, age and identity of the person, he said.

"We may not have that information until after an autopsy (is performed)," Sellers said. "We are also working to determine the cause of death."

A body was also found about seven months ago within a mile of the current investigation. In September of 2022, Lamar A. Nedd, 46, who the Sheriff's Office said was known as "Freddy Dead," was found dead near 75th Street and Rainwood Road.

Nedd's death remains under investigation. At this time there is no evidence to suggest the two cases are related, Sellers said.

Last week, "a skeletonized body" was found in a field near 216th Street and Rainwood Road, Sellers said. Although strange, that case has not yet been ruled as a homicide, he said.

Experts are examining the remains to determine an approximate year and cause of death. They also are testing extracted DNA for any possible identification.