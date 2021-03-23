Douglas County grand jury probing 15 Omaha in-custody deaths

A Douglas County grand jury has convened to investigate 15 deaths that occurred in jail or in the presence of police, including the Omaha police shooting of an armed man in November.
The record number of investigations comes in part because prosecutors did not want to convene a grand jury during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under state law, a grand jury must be convened any time people die while in custody or while police are trying to apprehend them.
In turn, 16 grand jurors and three alternates are looking into deaths dating as far back as September 2018. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is leading the grand jury’s investigation.
The deaths include some that garnered considerable attention:
The Nov. 20, 2020, shooting of Kenneth Jones during an Omaha police traffic stop near 27th and Harrison Streets. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has said Officer Dan Faulkner shot and killed Jones, 35, after Jones would not obey police commands to show his hands. He was shot while he had a gun in his hand, Schmaderer has said.
The Dec. 31, 2019, shooting death of Terry Hudson. Responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, officers could hear a woman yelling “No, Terry.” They then heard gunshots as they burst through the door and retreated. Hudson, 57, then came out of the apartment with a gun in his hand, police said, and two of the three responding officers fired at him. The shots struck and killed Hudson. Officers then found Dana Wells, 58, dead in the apartment from a gunshot wound.
The Dec. 5, 2020, asphyxiation of Daniel Walton, 23. Walton used a jail-issued mask to choke himself to death. He had just been booked into the jail earlier that day on suspicion of domestic assault.
Of the other 12 deaths the grand jury is probing, seven involved inmates serving time in jail or prison.
According to autopsy reports, deaths at the Douglas County Jail included: Michael Truscott, 49, who died of a brain hemorrhage on Sept. 18, 2018; Jessica Wolfe, 32, who died of natural causes on Oct. 12, 2019; Jesus Munoz, 22, who died of medical complications from dehydration on Jan. 25, 2020; Ryan Kortus, a 26-year-old former Marine who used an article of clothing to hang himself on May 31, 2020; and Trista Schaefer, 36, who died Oct. 28, 2020 of blunt-force trauma after jumping off a second-floor balcony and landing on her head.
Deaths at the state-run Omaha Correctional Center included: Carmichael Elya, 21, a work-release inmate who died of “multidrug toxicity” on Feb. 4, 2020; and Bentley Bruckner, 58, who died Feb. 26, 2020 of heart problems associated with a clogged artery.
The other deaths occurred while police were present or in the vicinity.
In August 2019, Terrance Lovelle Newsome, 49, shot and missed police officers who were trying to arrest him on a California warrant in a kidnapping case as he stayed with a relative near 65th and Sorensen Parkway. He then shot and killed himself.
In October 2019, Robert Jensen, 29, had indicated he was going to harm himself after a domestic incident with a girlfriend near 49th and Boyd Streets. Police tried to talk him down, but Jensen shot and killed himself.
At 4 a.m. May 9, 2020, Carter Lake police tried to pull over Brittany Madson, 30, but she didn’t stop. She led them on a chase that ended when her vehicle left the road near the intersection of Abbott and Gallup Drives, on Gallup’s riverfront campus. Madson was ejected from the vehicle and died.
On May 30, 2020, Omaha police were called to a disturbance near 25th and Leavenworth Streets. Charles Turner, 39, told Omaha police that Calvin Strong Sr. had kicked in his bedroom door and began to assault him. Turner, who said he feared for his life, put Strong in a chokehold until police arrived.
Medics arrived, began CPR on Strong and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses whose stories were consistent with Turner’s. Strong tested positive for multiple drugs, including PCP, the Douglas County Attorney’s Office said at the time. Strong was the father of two standout Omaha North football players.
The July 11, 2020 death of Domonique Allen. Allen, 25, shot herself after police arrived at her west Omaha apartment following reports of a domestic disturbance between Allen and her partner.
The grand jury’s investigation is expected to spill into next week.
