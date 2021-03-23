Douglas County grand jury probing 15 Omaha in-custody deaths

Take a look at the top photos from 2020 as captured by the photojournalist of the Omaha World-Herald

A Douglas County grand jury has convened to investigate 15 deaths that occurred in jail or in the presence of police, including the Omaha police shooting of an armed man in November.

The record number of investigations comes in part because prosecutors did not want to convene a grand jury during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under state law, a grand jury must be convened any time people die while in custody or while police are trying to apprehend them.

In turn, 16 grand jurors and three alternates are looking into deaths dating as far back as September 2018. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is leading the grand jury’s investigation.

The deaths include some that garnered considerable attention:

The Nov. 20, 2020, shooting of Kenneth Jones during an Omaha police traffic stop near 27th and Harrison Streets. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has said Officer Dan Faulkner shot and killed Jones, 35, after Jones would not obey police commands to show his hands. He was shot while he had a gun in his hand, Schmaderer has said.