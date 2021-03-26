Douglas County grand jury returns no charges in 15 in-custody deaths

A Douglas County District Court grand jury has returned no indictments against anyone present in the cases of 15 people who died in jail or while in the presence of police.

The 16 jurors, who met in secret, did issue a report on one of the deaths: the Feb. 20, 2020, death of Bentley Bruckner, 58. Jurors said prison officials at the state-run Omaha Correctional Center should be performing medical screenings of all inmates they put into isolation. As it was, Bruckner was in an isolated cell when he died of heart problems associated with a clogged artery.

"Any inmate placed in isolation (should) receive a full medical assessment prior to placement in isolation so that any medical needs can be documented and addressed at that time," the grand jury's report said.