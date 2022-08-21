Douglas County issues arrest warrant for Omaha man in double homicide

An arrest warrant charging an Omaha man with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been filed in Douglas County Court.

Gage Walter, 27, was charged Friday in the warrant with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon that is not a firearm to commit a felony and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Walter, who is being held for extradition in the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, is accused of killing his great-grandmother, Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, on Aug. 13.

According to the arrest warrant signed by Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy in the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Walter also attempted to kill Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12. Regnier was attacked with a hammer, she said.

Chris Walter, the father of Gage Walter and son of Linda Walter, said Sunday that the family does not know Regnier. According to Douglas County Court records, Regnier often lists a homeless shelter as his address.

Funeral arrangements for Teeters and Linda Walter have been set, Chris Walter said. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Rpad. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St.

The two women were found dead inside their home at 1610 Frederick St. The bodies of the two women were discovered about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13. Omaha police said a disturbance occurred, with someone yelling outside of the home, which led a third party to make the 911 call.

Gage Walter was arrested the next day in Winterset, Iowa, after being pursued there in a stolen vehicle by West Des Moines police. He had been driving a PT Cruiser taken from the homicide scene, an Omaha police spokesman said.

A spokesman for the West Des Moines police said the PT Cruiser had been spotted in West Des Moines, and officers pursued it to a church in Winterset, where Gage Walter barricaded himself inside before surrendering.