Douglas County Jail has another coronavirus outbreak

A new COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Douglas County Jail.

Thirteen correctional officers and six inmates have tested positive, county officials confirmed Tuesday. The officers are isolating at home. Corrections Director Mike Myers said the jail has “continued to escalate our response as the spread has increased.”

He said the jail is requiring more personal protective equipment for all staff and restricting the movement of inmates between housing units to protect units with no known coronavirus cases.

The Corrections Department had managed to stave off coronavirus spread in the Omaha jail for months, but has suffered outbreaks recently.

Horatio Wheelock, presiding judge of the Douglas County District Court, told the Douglas County Board on Tuesday morning that inmates weren’t being transferred to court because of the outbreak. Wheelock has not entered an order barring inmate transfers to the courthouse. He emphasized Tuesday that judges are doing as many hearings by video technology as possible. The 16 district judges combined to conduct 288 video hearings in April, 301 in May, 324 in June and 331 in July.