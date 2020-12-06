 Skip to main content
Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell
A 23-year-old inmate at the Douglas County Corrections Center died Saturday night after being found unresponsive in his cell. 

Daniel Walton of Omaha was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a spokeswoman for Douglas County. Jail staff noticed Walton was unresponsive shortly before 10 p.m. and performed lifesaving procedures. 

Medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department continued CPR en route to the hospital.  A grand jury will investigate the death as required by state law. 

Walton was booked into the jail earlier Saturday. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault by strangulation, possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

