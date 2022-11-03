 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody

  • Updated
  • 0

A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release. 

Milnes had been booked into the jail Thursday on suspicion of refusing a request to leave, according to the release. 

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any death that occurs in the custody of law enforcement.

Aundrea Milnes

Milnes
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert