Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody

A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.

Milnes had been booked into the jail Thursday on suspicion of refusing a request to leave, according to the release.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any death that occurs in the custody of law enforcement.