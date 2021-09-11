 Skip to main content
Douglas County Jail inmate dies after 'medical issue'


An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Saturday after he was found in distress in his cell, according to a county official. 

Bruce McGrone, 56, appeared to be having a "medical issue" in his cell around 5 a.m. Saturday, said Amber Redmond, deputy director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, in a press release.

Corrections and Omaha Fire Department staff attempted to provide lifesaving care to McGrone but were unsuccessful. He was declared deceased.

Bruce McGrone mug.jpg

McGrone

McGrone was booked into jail on July 21 for assault of a health care professional, assault and battery and disorderly conduct, according to Redmond.

It was not the first time McGrone was booked into the facility. 

In 2019 he pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge stemming from an attack on a Douglas County corrections officer. He was arrested just days later after he failed to report to a residential drug treatment facility.

The series of events prompted an official with the Douglas County corrections officers union to note that McGrone, then 54, had previously been booked into jail 177 times.

McGrone's death will be investigated by a grand jury, as is required for any in-custody death.

