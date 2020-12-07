Douglas County Jail inmate who died Saturday used mask to kill himself

The Douglas County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive Saturday night killed himself using a Corrections Department-issued fabric face mask, The World-Herald has learned.

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell by Douglas County correctional officers about 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Walton used the mask to asphyxiate himself, according to people familiar with what occurred who spoke on the condition that they not be identified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Correctional staff tried to revive Walton. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Inmates are given orange fabric masks that have long cloth ties on all four corners so they can be tied around the back of a person’s head. Other masks stay in place using loops that go around one's ears.

Reached on Monday, Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers declined to comment, citing the grand jury that will be convened to investigate the death as required by state law.