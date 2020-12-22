Douglas County Jail sees jump in COVID cases

The Douglas County Correctional Center is seeing a jump in COVID cases, according to a statement issued Tuesday evening.

In the last week, 12 staff members have tested positive, according to the statement. The county employs about 500 people at the jail and so far, 164 have tested positive.

Since the start of the month, 10 inmates have tested positive. The jail had 1,249 people behind bars as of Tuesday. Over the course of the pandemic, 100 inmates have tested positive.

Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections, said the recent cases are concerning but this outbreak is well below the one in August.

Four of the 29 housing units are on quarantine. In August, nine were on quarantine.

Fourteen total staffers are unable to work due to COVID compared to 50 in August.

