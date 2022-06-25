Douglas County landfill convictions pile up; restitution doesn't

The heaping pile of grift that was the Douglas County Landfill theft case has ended with three felony and four misdemeanor convictions.

But like any bad landfill fire, issues still are smoldering beneath the surface over what has been characterized as a decades-long theft at the county’s garbage cemetery near 216th Street and Nebraska Highway 36.

First, the landfill fallout:

Two longtime county employees — Mark Huntley, 69, and James Sudyka, 67, both of Omaha — and one private contractor, Gary Cooper, 64, of Valley, have been convicted of felony theft. The two employees received thousands of dollars in kickbacks. Cooper, owner of Clean Up Containers, saved tens of thousands of dollars in fees he didn’t have to pay. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman has either sentenced, or is expected to sentence, those three to two years’ probation and has ordered them to each pay restitution of $2,954.

Three employees and one private contractor who received the benefit of the grift each pleaded to a misdemeanor and were sentenced to one year of probation.

Concerned about possible theft, Waste Management launched an internal investigation last year and determined that over 12 weeks, five landfill employees lowered Cooper’s Clean Up Containers’ dump fees 336 times. Based on that pace, the Waste Management auditor estimated that the company lost $350,000 over three years.

One employee told investigators that she was “aware of Sudyka and other now retired employees taking money from the scalehouse illicitly since 1995.” They did so by creating false tickets and keeping the illegitimate cash separate from legitimate payments, Douglas County sheriff’s investigators said.

Yet the restitution ordered in the cases amounted to just under $9,000. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said prosecutors could prove only that amount because of a history of poor recordkeeping and accounting practices at the weighhouse.

County landfill officials declined to comment for this article, referring questions to the County Attorney’s Office. Kleine said the county and Waste Management have a camera and corresponding software that now will detect fraud much quicker. He noted that Waste Management had just improved the security setup in 2021, enabling Douglas County sheriff’s officials to bring cases against the seven defendants.

Kleine and Deputy County Attorney Eric Fabian said county officials couldn’t connect the theft to any lavish spending or out-of-control gambling. More likely, Fabian said, the employees used the theft to boost their modest incomes over several years.

Though the theft is estimated to have involved hundreds of thousands of dollars, Kleine said restitution orders have to be based on evidence. He noted that employees would call out “He’s my guy” and wave many of the dump trucks past the weighhouse.

“There wasn’t evidence where we knew the exact weight and exactly what they should have been charged,” Kleine said. “We had to rely on some of the people involved, but even then it’s an estimate.”

The four people who pleaded to misdemeanor mischief — Mark Helmberger, 54, Anahi Lara, 25, Suzanne Swanson, 38, and Hector Flores, 44 — had agreed to testify, if need be.

Still smoldering: Whether Waste Management will file a lawsuit over the missing money. Revenue from the landfill is split among several entities: the county, the state, landowner Donald Graham and Waste Management, the trash contractor.

Company spokeswoman Lisa Disbrow said Friday that “WM has no comment on this case or future legal matters.”

The scheme went this way: Employees of the weighhouse would decrease the weight of a dump truck as it arrived at the landfill so the dump truck’s owner would have to pay the bare minimum for dumping tons of trash. Many of those would be charged a $20 or $26 flat fee instead of the hundred or so dollars they should have paid.

In return, the dump trucks’ owners would line the weighhouse employees’ pockets.

Employees stole enough that one was able to pay nearly $8,000 in cash for a 2015 Ford Fusion.

Sudyka, Huntley and Cooper each faced up to 20 years in prison or five years of probation. Judge Stratman noted that none of the defendants had criminal records. She said the ill-thought-out scheme stained the reputation of each of the defendants and ultimately was a theft from taxpayers.

Sheriff’s deputies estimated the scheme saved Cooper $38,000 a year. He returned the favor by providing the weighhouse employees with cash, gift cards and Christmas hams.

Kleine said ensuring the weighhouse is on the level “is a big deal.”

“Whenever you’ve got a government entity, you’d like to think it’s being run in a manner that people can’t take advantage of it,” he said. “I certainly hope the message is sent that you’re not going to be getting away with this. They’re convicted felons now. They’ll pay a price from that standpoint.”

