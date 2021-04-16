Douglas County landfill workers accused of conspiracy to turn trash into cash

On Nov. 12, Kent Holmes, supervisor of Douglas County Environmental Services, called the Sheriff’s Office to report that employees were failing to properly weigh all vehicles entering and leaving, thus “substantially” lowering “the amount that was actually owed.” Holmes told the Sheriff’s Office he became aware of the matter when Waste Management sent three weighhouse employees home on suspicion of theft in October: Sudyka, Lara and Swanson.

Holmes told sheriff’s officials how the system is supposed to work: Vehicles get weighed as they come into the landfill near 216th Street and Nebraska Highway 36 — and those weights are recorded. They go and dump their contents in the designated area and then return to the exit lanes of the weighhouse to be weighed again.

Some employees worked out a system where they would manually adjust the computer that recorded the weights of incoming vehicles, decreasing them by tons. As the now-emptied vehicles exited, the system would record that they owed nothing, or only the bare minimum. In some cases, the trucks were allowed to drive by the scale without weighing.