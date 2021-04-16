Douglas County landfill workers accused of giving customers a discount and keeping the difference

Six people — four employees of Douglas County's landfill and two others — have been arrested after an investigation found the workers had altered the weights of vehicles entering and exiting the landfill, allowing them to underreport the money that was collected and keep the difference.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an ongoing theft of services from the Pheasant Point Landfill in October, Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Friday in a press release.

The Sheriff's Office focused its investigation on the employees in the scale house and the landfill customers alleged to have been involved in the practice.

Officials determined that five employees had identified certain customers who frequently used the landfill and let them dump their refuse at vastly reduced rates or for free. Hudson said the probe identified at least one employee in the scale house who was consistently given money from one of the businesses. That worker was known to dispense “tips” to the other scale house employees, Hudson said.