Douglas County landfill workers accused of giving customers a discount and keeping the difference

Six people — four employees of Douglas County's landfill and two others — have been arrested after an investigation found the workers had altered the weights of vehicles entering and exiting the landfill, allowing them to underreport the money that was collected and keep the difference.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an ongoing theft of services from the Pheasant Point Landfill in October, Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Friday in a press release.
The Sheriff's Office focused its investigation on the employees in the scale house and the landfill customers alleged to have been involved in the practice.
Officials determined that five employees had identified certain customers who frequently used the landfill and let them dump their refuse at vastly reduced rates or for free. Hudson said the probe identified at least one employee in the scale house who was consistently given money from one of the businesses. That worker was known to dispense “tips” to the other scale house employees, Hudson said.
The investigation focused on June 2020 through the present. During that period, Hudson said, two businesses were identified as receiving "egregious levels of financial benefits or providing a monetary benefit to scale house employees." One of the businesses, Hudson said, would provide money to a scale house employee during almost every scale house transaction, resulting in a reduced cost to dump refuse at the landfill.
Felony arrest warrants were obtained Thursday for seven people. Six people — four employees and two people who don't work at the landfill — were arrested, and one employee has yet to be arrested, Hudson said.
The six people were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony. The seventh person is wanted on suspicion of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony and theft by unlawful taking, $1,500 to $5,000.
Pheasant Point Landfill is near the intersection of Nebraska Highways 36 and 31 near Bennington.
