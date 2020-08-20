 Skip to main content
Douglas County prosecutors say death of Calvin Strong Sr. was justified
Douglas County prosecutors say death of Calvin Strong Sr. was justified

The home where police found Calvin Strong Sr. unresponsive on May 29. He later died at a hospital.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has ruled that the death of a man who fought with a housemate was justified.

Calvin Strong Sr., 42, died May 29 after an altercation at his home at 814 S. 25th St.

Strong’s roommate Charles Turner, 39, told Omaha police that Strong kicked in his bedroom door and began to assault him.

Turner, who said he feared for his life, put Strong in a chokehold until police arrived, according to a press release from the County Attorney’s Office.

Calvin Strong Sr. 

Strong was unresponsive when officers arrived. Medics began CPR and took Strong to the hospital, where he died at 1:30 a.m., according to a police report.

Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses whose stories were consistent with Turner’s. Officers at the scene were wearing body cameras.

Strong tested positive for multiple drugs, including PCP, the County Attorney’s Office said.

Strong was a standout basketball player in high school for both Omaha South and Omaha Flanagan in the 1990s. He is the father of former North High School football stars Calvin Jr. and Jordan Strong.

A grand jury will review Strong’s death. Under Nebraska law, grand juries are required to convene when people die in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

