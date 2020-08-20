Douglas County prosecutors say death of Calvin Strong Sr. was justified

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has ruled that the death of a man who fought with a housemate was justified.

Calvin Strong Sr., 42, died May 29 after an altercation at his home at 814 S. 25th St.

Strong’s roommate Charles Turner, 39, told Omaha police that Strong kicked in his bedroom door and began to assault him.

Turner, who said he feared for his life, put Strong in a chokehold until police arrived, according to a press release from the County Attorney’s Office.

Strong was unresponsive when officers arrived. Medics began CPR and took Strong to the hospital, where he died at 1:30 a.m., according to a police report.

Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses whose stories were consistent with Turner’s. Officers at the scene were wearing body cameras.

Strong tested positive for multiple drugs, including PCP, the County Attorney’s Office said.